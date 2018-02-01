Russia says it thwarted presidential election day attack

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's main intelligence agency says it has killed a suspected member of the Islamic State group who it says was plotting an attack on the country's presidential election day next month.
The FSB said in a statement Thursday that the man resisted and was killed by security forces in the Volga River city of Nizhny Nogvorod.
An explosive device, firearms and ammunition were found at the home of the unidentified man who, according to the FSB, hailed from one of the former Soviet republics.
Russian launched a military operation in 2015 to help the Syrian government fight the IS.
Thousands of Russians and Central Asians were believed to be fighting in Syria and Iraq at the height of the Syrian civil war.
