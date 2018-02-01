Kentucky rest area opening delayed by construction issues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Construction issues have forced a delay in the opening of a rest area in Kentucky.

Finance and Administration Secretary William M. Landrum III says the Beaver Dam Rest Area was originally expected to open last week. The cabinet said in a news release that a new date hasn't been determined but is expected to be in late February or early March.

The construction issues were not specified in the news release.

Illinois-based Martin and Bayley Inc. is the new operator for the rest area.

Company official Jim Whetstone says its goal is to get the rest area operational as soon as possible.

The company has a 20-year contract to renovate, reconstruct, operate and maintain general merchandise and fuel service operations.

