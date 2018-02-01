Work begins at CVG for new rental car facility

Work is expected to begin Thursday on projects that will pave the way for the groundbreaking of a new $150 million consolidated rental car facility.

This will bring all rental car providers under one roof, providing easy access to ticketing and baggage claim.

It will be more convenient for travelers renting cars and alleviating traffic around the airport by eliminating rental car shuttles.

If you have been to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport recently, you may have noticed the bridge to nowhere extending off the terminal building.

The bridge used to connect the ticketing area to terminals 1 and 2, which have since been demolished but the bridge will eventually connect to the new facility.

On Thursday, more spaces will be added to the current parking garage by moving the exit plaza.

In June, a partial demo of the parking garage will begin to allow for the new entrance road to the airport and rental car facility to be built.

The new rental car facility is scheduled to break ground in June 2019 and be complete and open by Fall 2021.

Airport officials say there are currently no plans for the rental car lots, but they are updating the airport's master plan to included options.

