Airport police officer on leave after gun found in bag

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An airport police officer has been placed on leave for trying to pass through security at the Columbus airport with a loaded gun in his bag.

Lt. Scott Bekemeier is an officer with the Columbus Regional Airport Authority police department. Officials say he was off-duty Wednesday when Transportation Security Administration officers found the gun in his bag. Bekemeier told investigators he forgot the gun was there.

The airport authority said it is taking the situation seriously, but that Bekemeier's actions were not intentional and not criminal.

Bekemeier is on paid leave until an investigation is complete.

