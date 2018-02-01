Motorcyclist arrested in high speed West Side chase

A motorcyclist is set to face a judge Thursday after police say he led them on a high speed chase through three West Side jurisdictions.

Bevon Rentschler, 23, of Mt. Airy, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail.

He faces a felony charge of failure to comply with police and three traffic violations: marked lane, failure to reinstate license and failure to file registration, court records show.

Colerain Township police said they tried to pull Rentschler over after spotting him on the motorcycle without a license plate Wednesday night.

But he sped off and led officers in Colerain and Green townships and Cincinnati police on a 15-minute pursuit that ended in Mt. Airy.

Rentschler jumped off his bike and ran into a nearby apartment complex, police said.

They caught up with him and took him into custody without further incident.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.