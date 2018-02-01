Police: Teen raped victim, threatened to shoot her with rifle

Stephone Lamar Green (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

An 18-year-old College Hill man is accused of threatening to shoot a female with a rifle and forcing her to perform sex on him.

Stephone Lamar Green is scheduled to face a Hamilton County judge on count of rape Thursday.

The alleged offense occurred Jan. 21 at a residence in the 5800 block of Lathrop Place, court records show.

Further details were not immediately available.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.