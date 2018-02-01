Police: Teen raped victim, threatened to shoot her with rifle - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: Teen raped victim, threatened to shoot her with rifle

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Stephone Lamar Green (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) Stephone Lamar Green (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) -

An 18-year-old College Hill man is accused of threatening to shoot a female with a rifle and forcing her to perform sex on him.

Stephone Lamar Green is scheduled to face a Hamilton County judge on count of rape Thursday.

The alleged offense occurred Jan. 21 at a residence in the 5800 block of Lathrop Place, court records show.

Further details were not immediately available.

