Police: Kentucky troopers shoot man who hit police car

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say troopers shot and wounded a fugitive who tried to hit them with a vehicle while they were attempting to arrest him.
A statement from police says a trooper and a McCreary County deputy sheriff stopped a vehicle Wednesday night and discovered the driver, 61-year-old Jerry W. Collett, was a fugitive wanted on felony warrants. When officers asked him to step out of the car, police say he fled. A pursuit ensued until Collett lost control of his vehicle.
Police say Collett tried to run over approaching officers and rammed a police car, and that's when troopers fired.
Police say Collett was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. His condition wasn't immediately available. No officers were injured.
Both troopers have been place on leave.
