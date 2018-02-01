Supreme Court won't hear Cleveland gun registry case

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court is refusing to hear Cleveland's appeal of a lower court ruling rejecting the city's efforts at creating a gun offender registry.
Cleveland.com reports the court's refusal on Wednesday to hear the appeal means most of the measures passed by the City Council in 2015 to address gun violence remain invalid. The registry would have required residents charged with gun offenses to register within five days of being convicted or released from prison.
The 8th District Court of Appeals in Cleveland ruled last year that some of the ordinances conflicted with state laws.
Mayor Frank Jackson says he's disappointed by the Supreme Court's decision. Jackson says the lower court ruling weakens cities' home rule powers and efforts to protect citizens.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The "reverse scholarship" is geared toward recent graduates who need assistance with student loan debt.Full Story >
The "reverse scholarship" is geared toward recent graduates who need assistance with student loan debt.Full Story >
The Pike County sheriff says a suspect is dead after a Thursday morning officer-involved shooting.Full Story >
The Pike County sheriff says a suspect is dead after a Thursday morning officer-involved shooting.Full Story >
A Lebanon man was found guilty Thursday by a Warren County jury for the murder of a 24-year-old man was found deceased in a roadway in Carlisle on Christmas Day.Full Story >
A Lebanon man was found guilty Thursday by a Warren County jury for the murder of a 24-year-old man was found deceased in a roadway in Carlisle on Christmas Day.Full Story >
A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was kidnapped at gunpoint from a West Chester neighborhood and forced to drive to the interstate Wednesday.Full Story >
A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was kidnapped at gunpoint from a West Chester neighborhood and forced to drive to the interstate Wednesday.Full Story >
The service dog that assisted a disabled veteran in Richwood, Kentucky that was found dead was shot in the head and dumped by railroad tracks in Boone County, the family said.Full Story >
The service dog that assisted a disabled veteran in Richwood, Kentucky that was found dead was shot in the head and dumped by railroad tracks in Boone County, the family said.Full Story >