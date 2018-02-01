Old Navy store closes after man alleges he was racially profiled

Conley's video of the incident has been shared more than 77,000 times on Facebook since he posted it Tuesday. (Source: KCCI/CNN)

WEST DES MOINES, IA (KCCI/CNN) - An Old Navy store temporarily closed Wednesday a day after a man claimed he was racially profiled.

James Conley's video of his alleged racial profiling has been shared more than 77,000 times on Facebook since he posted it Tuesday.

A sign in the store window Wednesday read "temporarily closed."

Conley described his ordeal.

"I found two hoodies and I went to the cash register to check out when I was asked if I am going to purchase the jacket I had on," Conley said.

Conley said he initially thought it was a joke that he had been asked about the jacket he said he had worn to the store.

That jacket, he said, was a Christmas gift he purchased for himself.

But it wasn't a joke.

"The manager proceeded to say anytime anyone has Old Navy apparel on, they have to scan it," Conley said.

Conley said the manager’s statement may not have been true as white customers also in line were not checked for their items.

He said employees scanned his coat and tried to make him pay for it.

The ordeal ended when a manager looked at security tapes and discovered that Conley had the jacket on when he entered the store.

Conley said he felt disrespected.

"I feel like I am being stereotyped as a black man and I shouldn't be,” said Conley. “If you guys have surveillance cameras or tape you can go look, can you please go do that?”

Old Navy released a statement saying it was "actively investigating the situation."

The company also said it praises diversity and inclusion.

It's unclear if the store closure was a direct result of Conley’s video.

Copyright 2018 KCCI via CNN. All rights reserved.