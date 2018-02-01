Old Navy store closes after man alleges he was racially profiled

The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.Full Story >
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.Full Story >
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.Full Story >
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.Full Story >
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.Full Story >
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.Full Story >
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.Full Story >
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.Full Story >