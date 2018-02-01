Teen dies from flu-related liver failure

Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure. (Source: Facebook/WGCL/CNN)

COWETA COUNTY, GA (WGCL/CNN) - A healthy teenager suddenly fell ill last week, and within days she was dead from a flu-related problem.

The Newnan High School community is mourning the death of 15 year-old Kira Molina, who died Tuesday from the flu.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk said people can still get flu shots, and it could save your life. He said Kira had not gotten a flu shot and started feeling sick last week.

"Her parents took her to a clinic where she was tested for the flu and found to be negative; she went home," Hawk said Wednesday.

Hawk said most rapid tests are only 63-percent accurate and adds it's a good idea to go back for another test.

Five days after first feeling sick, Kira died at the hospital from liver failure.

"What happens is it can get into the liver and by that acetaminophen, or Tylenol, is filtered out through the liver," Hawk said. "And it can cause the liver function not to work well and that causes your acetaminophen level to rise just like it was an overdose. But like I said it was not, this was a death from the flu."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported at least 37 children have died of flu-related illnesses this season.

Copyright 2018 WGCL via CNN. All rights reserved.