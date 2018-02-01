Ohio House passes bill to protect personal info about judges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio House has passed a bill aimed at protecting information about judges' homes and families following a shooting last year that wounded a county judge.
The proposal to exempt judges' residential and familial information from disclosure under public records law was overwhelmingly passed by the House on Wednesday. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.
Democratic state Rep. Jack Cera, of Bellaire, introduced the proposal after an August attack on a Jefferson County judge in his district.
Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEES') was shot while walking from his car to the courthouse in Steubenville, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The judge was carrying a gun and fired back. A probation officer then shot and killed the suspect.
Bruzzese returned to work in October.
