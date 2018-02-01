Postal worker kidnapped at gunpoint in West Chester, forced to drive to I-75

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was kidnapped at gunpoint from a West Chester neighborhood and forced to drive to the interstate Wednesday, police records show.

The carrier, 20, was not hurt in the noon attack in the 7900 block of 3rd Street off Tylersville Road just east of Cincinnati-Dayton Road, a township spokeswoman said.

The victim told West Chester police Charles Warren, who lives on 3rd Street, showed a gun and got into her U.S. Mail vehicle demanding she take him to the highway, Barb Wilson said.

The carrier was able to escape the vehicle, and Warren was taken into custody, according to Wilson.

No injuries were reported.

Warren is held at the Butler County Jail on charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Postal officials declined comment due to the ongoing investigation. They referred questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

