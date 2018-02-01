Paxton Group buys North Carolina newspaper

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) - Paxton Media Group of Kentucky is buying a newspaper in North Carolina.

The Daily Herald of Roanoke Rapids reported it has been purchased by Paxton from Wick Communications.

Paxton Media of Paducah, Kentucky, owns 35 daily newspapers, a television station and numerous weekly publications.

President and CEO David Paxton said the company appreciates the chance to purchase the Daily Herald.

The Roanoke Rapids newspaper will be part of a group of 10 daily newspapers in the North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia division.

North Carolina newspapers include The Daily Dispatch of Henderson, the Sanford Herald, The Enquirer-Journal of Monroe, the News-Topic of Lenoir, The Daily Courier of Forest City and the High Point Enterprise.

Vice president Jamie Paxton says the newspaper will benefit from the combined strength with other North Carolina newspapers.

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.rrdailyherald.com/

