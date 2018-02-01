3 in Ohio House want lawmaker to resign over crass remarks

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
AP Statehouse Correspondent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A group of Democratic women in the Ohio House say a veteran Republican lawmaker who has apologized for offensive remarks he made during a staff member's going-away party should resign.
State Reps. Nickie Antonio, Teresa Fedor (FEH'-dur) and Michele Lepore-Hagan have told Republican House Speaker Clifford Rosenberger in a letter Thursday that Rep. Bill Seitz's conduct was "a black eye on the institution."
The 63-year-old Seitz reportedly disparaged a current and a former female House member during a Jan. 23 roast honoring the outgoing House chief of staff and made light of a sexual harassment scandal that led to a former Senate colleague's resignation last year.
Seitz says he has expressed regret for the remarks in an open letter and personally, and that he has no intention of resigning.
