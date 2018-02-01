Nintendo announces Mario video game for smartphone, movie in the works

(RNN) - Everyone’s favorite Italian video game character may soon be available on your smartphone.
Nintendo announced in a tweet Wednesday that a new Super Mario Kart video game is in development.
Mario Kart Tour is scheduled to be released on phones during the end of the fiscal year 2019.
Mario Kart was originally released in 1992 for the Super Nintendo. The series has sold over 100 million copies.
The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018
In 2016, Nintendo and game developer Niantic, sent fans into a worldwide frenzy with the release Pokemon Go, an augmented reality mobilephone game. The app quickly went on to become one of the most popular of the year.
Nintendo announced in a separate tweet that it is also working with Illumination to create a Mario movie.
