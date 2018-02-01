Broadband network makes progress, still faces delays

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State officials say they have installed more than 600 miles of fiber optic cables as part of a planned 3,200 mile broadband network across Kentucky.

But the network still faces significant delays as the project piles up millions of dollars in penalties because of what leaders say was an unrealistic construction schedule.

Officials with the Kentucky Communications Network Authority updated state lawmakers Thursday on the progress of Kentucky Wired. The project began under former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear. Director Phillip Brown said the project faces at least an 18 month delay.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's budget includes $67 million for the project over the next two years. Construction delays have caused the state to pay at least $8 million in penalties to its private sector partners.

