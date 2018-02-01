Reds will install additional netting at GABP for 2018 season

Major League Baseball announced this week that all Major League ballparks will have protective netting extending to at least the far ends of both dugouts by 2018 Opening Day.

Each Major League Club has made the decision to expand its ballpark netting beyond the minimum recommendations issued by the Commissioner’s Office in December 2015. Many Clubs have already announced or implemented expanded netting.

“Providing baseball fans with a variety of seating options when they come to the ballpark, including seats behind protective netting, is important. Major League Clubs are constantly evaluating the coverage and design of their ballpark," said Commissioner Robert Manfred.

The Cincinnati Reds released this statement Thursday regarding the matter:

The Cincinnati Reds plan to install additional netting at Great American Ball Park for the 2018 season, extending new netting to the end of each dugout and replacing the existing netting behind home plate. The Reds’ ongoing commitment to providing the best ballpark experience includes maintaining the safety and security of our fans. The expanded netting will be installed during the offseason and will be in place by Opening Day 2018, when the Reds take on the Washington Nationals at 4:10 p.m. ET. The existing netting meets Major League Baseball’s recommended guidelines, and the new netting will go beyond the standards established by the Commissioner’s Office. Further information will be available upon installation.

The decision comes after a young girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium during the 2017 season. The foul ball came off the bat of Todd Frazier, a former Red.

