The Latest: Police say middle school shooting was accident

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.Full Story >
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.Full Story >
If you are dining out or shopping in Cincinnati this weekend you just might bump into a Hollywood star.Full Story >
If you are dining out or shopping in Cincinnati this weekend you just might bump into a Hollywood star.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured in Fairmount on Thursday.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured in Fairmount on Thursday.Full Story >
A woman was sentenced in January for an armed robbery case back in October 2017, but new video and 911 calls were released just as the court reached their conclusion.Full Story >
A woman was sentenced in January for an armed robbery case back in October 2017, but new video and 911 calls were released just as the court reached their conclusion.Full Story >
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.Full Story >
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.Full Story >
Netflix users may want to be wary next time they get an email about their account.Full Story >
Netflix users may want to be wary next time they get an email about their account.Full Story >
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsFull Story >
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsFull Story >
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentFull Story >
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentFull Story >
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.Full Story >
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.Full Story >
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipFull Story >
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipFull Story >
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesFull Story >
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesFull Story >
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayFull Story >
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayFull Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyFull Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyFull Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >