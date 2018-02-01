Report: President Trump to visit Cincinnati next week

President Donald Trump will visit Cincinnati Monday, a CNN political reporter confirmed Thursday.

The President is expected to attend a downtown event that will likely be closed to the press, according to reports.

This would be Trump's first stop in the Tri-State since June 2017 when he made a speech about infrastructure in the city's West End.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as more details of the President's visit are released.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.