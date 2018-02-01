Price wars breaking out over the iPhone 8

If you want a new iPhone, but don’t want to spend $1000 on an iPhone X, then this is good news -- price wars are now breaking out over the iPhone 8.

And that may mean some great deals.

“Buy one, get one free” offer from Sprint

This one lets you get two iPhone leases for the price of one, and you don’t need a trade-in. For a limited time, Sprint will lease you any iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 plus on its Flex Lease plan and give you another iPhone 8 64GB lease as a bonus.

Now the fine print: To get the deal, you have to stay on that Flex Lease plan for 18 months. Cancel early, and you’re on the hook for the full balance.

Learn more here.

T-Mobile’s also offering a BOGO deal

For a limited time, buy an iPhone 7, 8 or X and T-Mobile will give you an iPhone 8 64GB for free, via a prepaid MasterCard.

But you will have to trade in an eligible phone, pay down payments on both devices, and if you cancel early, the balance is due.

Learn more here.

Verizon will give you up to $300 off an iPhone 8 with a trade-in

The amount depends on the value of your old phone. Or, you could take Verizon’s BOGO deal. Buy two iPhone 8’s or iPhone X’s and get an iPhone 8 64B for free.

To get the deal, you have to trade in an eligible device.

Learn more here.

AT&T also has a “Buy one, get one free” deal on the iPhone 8

But, AT&T makes you stay on its installment payment plan for 30 months.

Learn more here.

