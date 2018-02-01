Another round: American whiskey makers toast strong sales

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - American whiskey makers are toasting another round of robust sales in 2017. A report shows the growth was stirred by a thirst for the priciest spirits, in cocktails or sipped straight up.
The Distilled Spirits Council said Thursday that demand grew in the U.S. and overseas as the spirits industry gained market share in the crowded domestic adult beverage sector.
It says combined U.S. revenues for bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey rose 8.1 percent to $3.4 billion in 2017. Domestic volumes rose 6.4 percent to nearly 23.2 million cases.
In another shot of good news for the industry, super-premium whiskeys had the biggest volume surge among American whiskeys. Volumes rose 18.3 percent, while revenues were up 18 percent. Those whiskeys typically age the longest and fetch the highest prices.
