Lee Enterprises sells Kentucky newspaper to Champion Media

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Lee Enterprises Inc. says it has sold a Maysville, Kentucky newspaper and digital media operation.

A statement from Lee Enterprises on Thursday says Champion Media LLC has purchased The Ledger Independent, which publishes five days a week and has a daily circulation of 3,654, and maysville-online.com, which has more than 6,300 unique monthly visitors.

Lee acquired The Ledger Independent, its smallest daily newspaper, when it purchased Howard Publications in 2002.

Champion Media owns four daily newspapers and 18 weeklies in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Minnesota.

Champion Media CEO Scott Champion says the company is excited to add the newspaper in Maysville to its holdings in nearby Ohio communities.

