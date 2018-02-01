Sheriff: Deputy fatally shoots suspect during altercation

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - A county sheriff says one of his deputies fatally shot a male suspect during an altercation after an attempted traffic stop in Ohio.

Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says the suspect was shot around 4 a.m. Thursday on State Route 124 in the southern Ohio county. Sheriff's officials later identified the man killed as 35-year-old James M. Burks, of Peebles.

Reader says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle and three suspects fled after the vehicle pulled into a driveway. He says the deputy chased them on foot, made contact with the suspect and shot him during an altercation.

The deputy was treated at a hospital and released. Authorities didn't immediately identify him.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting.

