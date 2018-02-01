SWAT scene near Middletown home clears - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

SWAT scene near Middletown home clears

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A negotiator and SWAT team were at a home in Middletown on Thursday, officials said.

Police officers were called to the scene around 1 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officials said the SWAT team was called when a person at the home refused to speak with police.

The scene was eventually cleared.

