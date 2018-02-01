Police warn of Netflix 'suspension notification' scam

Netflix users may want to be wary next time they get an email about their account.

If the email's subject line has the phrase "Your Suspension Notification," Mt. Healthy police are recommending to use caution. They posted about the scam Thursday:

A phishing scam targeting millions of Netflix users is spreading across the internet. The subject line "Your Suspension Notification" and the body of the email informs victims their account has been suspended due to a billing issue. The email directs recipients to click a link that redirects to a fake Netflix landing page. The fake landing page directs victims to input their their user information and billing details in an effort to harvest credentials. Use caution whenever inputting your personal information on-line.

