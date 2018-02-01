Cincinnati Zoo's celebrity hippo Super Bowl pick: the Eagles

CINCINNATI (AP) - Fiona is going with her feathered friends in the Super Bowl.
The Cincinnati Zoo's celebrity hippopotamus has picked the Philadelphia Eagles over a New England Patriots in Sunday's big game.
The zoo posted a video Thursday showing the one-year-old hippo nosing around a cardboard box painted with a Patriots logo.
But she then made a late game adjustment and started chomping on a pile lettuce perched on top of a green box with the Eagles logo.
It's been a big couple of weeks for Fiona. She just celebrated her first birthday a week ago.
The prematurely born hippo has grown from a dangerously low 29 pounds (13 kilograms) to nearly 700 pounds (318 kilograms) now.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
