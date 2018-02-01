For those waiting on transplant lists, OD organs donations may be an answer

It's no secret that Cincinnati is facing a heroin epidemic with no cure in sight.

What is surprising is a recent FOX 19 investigation about a small positive result of these tragic deaths. The Life Center of Cincinnati reports at least 1/3 of its new organ donors in the past couple of years come from overdose deaths.

Now, when I heard about this story, I've got to admit, I didn't believe it. Why would someone want an organ from a person who died using drugs?

As it turns out, according to the Life Center, these organs are often a viable solution for people desperately needing a transplant. These organs are screened for diseases, evaluated for functionality, and are free from drugs. And those waiting for a transplant are educated about the risks and have the option of accepting or rejecting the organ.

Consider This

On average, 20 people die every day waiting for a transplant. This may be an answer for some of those people. And, for the family who lost a loved one, given the organs and tissues from one donor can help up to 60 people, it could be an uplifting re-writing of the victim's end of life story.

