Trump to promote tax overhaul in Cincinnati Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will pay a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio, Monday.
The White House says the president's trip is aimed at highlighting the impact of the GOP tax plan he signed into law at the end of last year.
Numerous companies have announced bonuses for their workers as a result of the plan. Trump and the White House have been trying to publicize those announcements as they try to swing public opinion in the overhaul's favor.
The visit comes days after the State of the Union address and as attention begins to turn to the 2018 midterm elections.
