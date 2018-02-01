The Latest: Ohio drug distributor pledges rules cooperation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on new Ohio rules regulating suspicious orders received by drug distributors (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

One of the country's biggest drug distributors says it will work with Ohio on new rules cracking down on suspicious orders of prescription pain killers and other drugs.

Cardinal Health, based in Dublin in suburban Columbus, has been frequently criticized for not doing enough to slow the amount of opioids being distributed.

The company has been sued by several cities and communities around the country alleging the company is partly responsible for the deadly opioid epidemic.

Cardinal said Thursday it looks forward to working with GOP Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) and the state pharmacy board on the proposed rules.

The company says it takes its role in the drug supply chain seriously and works to prevent the illegitimate use of opioids.

11:30 a.m.

The state is proposing new rules requiring drug distributors to report more information about suspicious orders to Ohio regulators and to do it faster.

The state also wants to require drug distributors do a better job researching their customers and to hold onto suspicious orders until questions are answered about the drugs' destination.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) and the head of the state pharmacy board announced the proposals Thursday. The rules are part of Ohio's efforts to slow the opioid epidemic that kills more than 11 Ohioans a day.

Kasich has said "total clarity" is needed concerning where drug distributors sell their products.

Drug distributors are under pressure to take a stronger role in the country's fight against the ongoing opioid epidemic.

