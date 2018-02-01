Bill would regulate online eye exams in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bill moving through the Kentucky legislature would regulate the growing practice of offering eye exams through a smartphone app.

House bill 191 would ban companies from issuing prescriptions based on mobile eye exams unless the information is read and interpreted by a Kentucky-licensed optometrist, osteopath or physician. It would also require that Kentucky-licensed doctor to have real-time interaction with the patient during the exam. And a patient could not receive a mobile eye exam unless they have had an in-person exam within the past two years.

Representatives from companies including Simple Contacts, Opternative and Warby Parker say the bill would effectively ban them from doing business in Kentucky.

The bill cleared a legislative committee on Thursday and now heads to the full House of Representatives for consideration.

