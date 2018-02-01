2 Ohio teen boys charged in fatal shooting of classmate

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say two 17-year-old boys in southwest Ohio have been charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school classmate during a robbery attempt.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports the Butler County Sheriff's Office says Ross High School senior Austin Hensley was shot in the head Tuesday night after he was lured to a Ross Township home for a purported trade of guns.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says it appears that Hensley was shot during a scuffle with one of the teens, who has been charged in Juvenile Court with murder, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.

The other teen is charged with grand theft for taking a handgun from his father's bedroom.

Both teens are being held and have Juvenile Court hearings scheduled for Feb. 12.

