Police: Louisville detective shot in face is out of hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Louisville police detective shot in the face during a drug bust is out of the hospital a day after the shooting.
Detective Darrell Hyche was shot in the face and head during a traffic stop Thursday when a suspect in a car opened fire. Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad says another officer returned fire, striking two of the men in the car.
Police say Hyche was released from University of Louisville Hospital on Friday afternoon.
One of the suspects in the car, 32-year-old Alexander Simpson, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man remains in critical condition in a Louisville hospital. Police say they recovered guns and methamphetamine from the car.
Conrad says Hyche was "very lucky" and the 11-year veteran of the department is expected to fully recover.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nearly another 2,000 Kentuckians could lose their federal disability benefits because of an ongoing fraud investigation involving attorney Eric Conn.Full Story >
Nearly another 2,000 Kentuckians could lose their federal disability benefits because of an ongoing fraud investigation involving attorney Eric Conn.Full Story >
The LetGo app is quickly gaining popularity for people wanting to make a quick buck. It lets you easily connect with other to sell electronics, car, clothes or any other unwanted items.Full Story >
The LetGo app is quickly gaining popularity for people wanting to make a quick buck. It lets you easily connect with other to sell electronics, car, clothes or any other unwanted items.Full Story >
The Cincinnati police Narcotics Unit, along with Butler County deputies and Ohio state police seized drugs and more than 100 guns after making an arrest this week.Full Story >
The Cincinnati police Narcotics Unit, along with Butler County deputies and Ohio state police seized drugs and more than 100 guns after making an arrest this week.Full Story >
Friday night will be cold (not as cold as last night!) with temperatures falling into the teens.Full Story >
Friday night will be cold (not as cold as last night!) with temperatures falling into the teens.Full Story >
First Lady Melania Trump is traveling to Cincinnati Monday with her husband and will spend the day at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center while President Trump speaks at a Blue Ash manufacturer.Full Story >
First Lady Melania Trump is traveling to Cincinnati Monday with her husband and will spend the day at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center while President Trump speaks at a Blue Ash manufacturer.Full Story >