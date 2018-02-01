WATCH: Fiona stars in Super Bowl commercial

FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.Full Story >
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.Full Story >
The "reverse scholarship" is geared toward recent graduates who need assistance with student loan debt.Full Story >
The "reverse scholarship" is geared toward recent graduates who need assistance with student loan debt.Full Story >
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.Full Story >
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.Full Story >