WATCH: Fiona stars in Super Bowl commercial

Many Super Bowl viewers enjoy the commercials more than the game, so it’s no surprise that brands hire big-name celebrities to star in their ads.

A Cincinnati company is following suit with help from the Queen City’s most famous face. That’s right, Fiona the hippo is in a Super Bowl commercial.

Cincinnatians will get to watch the Rookwood Pottery commercial during the big game, but it won’t air nation-wide.

The touching ad is a toast to the baby hippo for “bringing us together.”

[Fiona the hippo makes her Super Bowl LII prediction]

“For showing us what it means to overcome. To go from vulnerable to powerful, wrapped in layers of adorable,” the narrator says as she holds a Rookwood Pottery mug stamped with Fiona’s image.

Rookwood Pottery teamed up with agency Rebel Pilgrim to produce the ad.

“Rookwood is giving a toast to Fiona for all the good that she’s brought to the community and beyond,” said Mary, the art director at Rookwood Pottery. “As part of that toast we have a Team Fiona mug that is featured in the commercial.”

The company is also holding a Fiona sweepstakes. Learn more about it here.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.