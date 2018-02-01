Fiona the hippo picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl LII -- or did she?

This week, the Cincinnati Zoo released a cute video that claimed Fiona the hippo picked the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

It was adorable, it was fun, it was topical. It was the star hippo's first sports prediction.

Before we go any further, let it be known that this article is just for fun. The subject matter here is a hippopotamus who recently ate lettuce.

BUT. It's hard not to wonder whether Fiona really picked the Patriots to win.

If you watch the video (which is embedded below), it consists of Fiona, a couple of painted boxes, and lettuce. There's lettuce on the ground near the boxes, and there is lettuce on top of each box (one representing Philadelphia, another representing New England).

There was no shortage of lettuce in this video.

If you watch, Fiona camps out for a good bit noshing lettuce on the ground near the New England box. This means nothing, as we're led to believe by the conclusion of the video that it's the box-top lettuce that solidifies the Super Bowl prediction.

The controversy comes from the hard cut that comes in the middle of the aforementioned noshing. It went something like this:

Hippo eats the ground lettuce near the New England box

A hard cut

Hippo seen in next frame absolutely destroying the Philly box-top lettuce

Was the Patriot box-top lettuce left intact? It's impossible to say. It was not in the frame at the end of the video.

Why would someone alter the results? Well, that depends entirely on whether you believe choosing the Patriots would hurt Fiona's image. There are some, believe it or not, who don't care much for the Patriots.

So, what have we learned here? Not much.

Was this a valuable use of time? It's not likely.

Will Fiona someday eat lettuce off the top of a box painted with orange and black Bengal stripes? Let's not get ahead of ourselves.

Enjoy your guacamole this Sunday, everyone.

Fiona was born six weeks early and weighed only 29 pounds. She defeated the odds with the help of her care team, and today she’s a happy, healthy hippo, weighing more than 600 pounds.

"For her, the real choice is which of the boxes looks like the better toy and closest to something she would like to eat," said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of mammals.

Many animals have earned reputations for accuracy in sports predictions. A German octopus named Paul, for example, had an 80 percent accuracy rate for his soccer predictions.

"If Fiona picks the right team her first time around, she is likely to be tapped again for predictions," the zoo said.

