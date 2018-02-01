Send some love to patients at Children's Hospital for Valentine's Day

Make this Valentine's Day a little brighter for patients staying at Cincinnati Children's Hospital by sending them some love.

All you have to do is visit the Cincinnati Children's website and complete the online form - and it's free.

You have three different styles to choose from and the card will be delivered with your first name signed on it.

The cards will be distributed to patients on Valentine's Day.

According to the hospital, nearly 500 patients will be spending the holiday away from their friends and fun classroom festivities.

