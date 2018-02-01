Ex-firefighter sentenced for sexually assaulting minors

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio firefighter who pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting minors in his department's cadet program, where he was a training instructor, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The Springfield News-Sun reports 24-year-old Jonathan Monroe expressed remorse at his sentencing Thursday in a Clark County courtroom. The former Springfield Township firefighter also must register as a Tier 3 sex offender.
Prosecutors said one of the four victims was about 9 years old at the time of the crimes.
Monroe pleaded guilty in January to charges including rape and compelling prostitution. Investigators say Monroe approached police in 2017 to report his actions.
Monroe's attorney has said Monroe came forward partly to prevent victims from having to testify.
Springfield Township is about 50 miles (81 kilometers) west of Columbus.
