Pike County deputy on paid leave after fatal shooting

The Pike County sheriff says a suspect is dead after a Thursday morning officer-involved shooting.

The deputy was trying to make a traffic stop on the 13000 block of State Route 124 in Piketon around 4 a.m. That's when, according to Sheriff Charles Reader, the car he was following stopped in a driveway and three suspects got out and ran.

Reader said a physical confrontation between the deputy and one suspect led to the deputy firing from his gun. The suspect died at the scene.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to my deputy and his family, and to the family of the deceased. I will not provide any information on the deputy involved or the deceased until such time as all death notifications are made," said Reader.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave until the investigation into what happened is complete.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.