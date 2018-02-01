Scholarship program will pay college grads to live in this Ohio city

Have you heard about the Hamilton Community Foundation's Talent Attraction Program Scholarship?

The "TAP" Scholarship, or reverse scholarship, is geared toward recent graduates who need assistance with student loan debt.

To be eligible you must:

Have graduated within the last seven years from a STEAM program (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, or Mathematics)

Not currently living in Hamilton BUT with plans to move to or live in the designated areas in Hamilton

Must demonstrate employment within Hamilton/Butler County

Successful applicants to the program may receive up to $5,000 -- $200 per month for 25 months. If the applicant ceases employment or moves before the end of the 25 month period, they forfeit the right to any future payments.

Applications will be accepted beginning March 5. Click or tap here to learn more.

Since awarding the first Olive & Herbert Randall Scholarship in 1954, the Hamilton Community Foundation has given more than $13 million in scholarships to more than 3,000 area students.

