‘I’m the Pepsi guy!’ Delivery man thwarts armed robber wearing Halloween mask

Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.Full Story >
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.Full Story >
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.Full Story >
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.Full Story >
Simple medical tests or procedures such as MRI's or blood tests could vary in costs by the hundreds at different medical facilities.Full Story >
Simple medical tests or procedures such as MRI's or blood tests could vary in costs by the hundreds at different medical facilities.Full Story >
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.Full Story >
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.Full Story >
According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, a missing 16-year-old was located this morning around 2 a.m., in O’Neil, Nebraska.Full Story >
According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, a missing 16-year-old was located this morning around 2 a.m., in O’Neil, Nebraska.Full Story >