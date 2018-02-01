Pedestrian struck, critically injured by vehicle in Fairmount

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured in Fairmount on Thursday.

According to police, the male victim was pinned under the vehicle, but was able to be freed.

The incident happened at Fairmount and Harrison Ave.

Harrison Ave. and many side streets are currently shut down.

The man was rushed to UC Medical Center where he is in critical condition. His name has not been released at this time.

No information on the driver has been given.

The Traffic Unit is on the scene investigating.

