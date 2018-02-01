Hollywood stars spotted around the Tri-State during film shoots

If you are dining out or shopping in Cincinnati this weekend you just might bump into a Hollywood star.

The true story of Ted Bundy is coming back to life, with Actor Zac Efron re-enacting in right here in the Tri-State.

"Hopefully I can see him maybe he'll come through and eat some food that would be fantastic," said Gregg McKinstry. McKinstry is the owner of McK's Chicks Barbeque in Covington.

He along with other businesses and fans have been on Zac Efron watch. The actor and his co-star Lily Collins have been spotted around Cincinnati shopping.

"I haven't seen him. I guess I'm going to the wrong places," said Aiden Mai, a Covington resident and a fan of Efron.

Efron was booked to stay at Hotel Covington, but a member of the hotel staff said once the word got out he switched hotels.

The movie, called "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil" and vile is a biopic of Ted Bundy as told by his former girlfriend. Fans said they can't wait to see it.

"I love a murder mystery and that genre in general so I think I'm also a huge nerd for historical you know and it's a huge case so I'm excited to see it," said Mai.

Some residents in Williamstown, Kentucky weren't as excited about the superstar presence. The police department posted a picture on Facebook showing several trailers parked in a lot with the caption, "We are aware that there is an inconvenience of traffic in town, but we can't contain our excitement about the idea of a major motion picture filmed in our small town."

Many residents need to get used to celebrity spottings, because movies being shot in the Cincinnati area is becoming more of the norm.

"I just think it's great seeing so many things happening in Cincinnati and I think it's a great opportunity for our city to grow," said Mai.

While filming is taking place in Covington, residents will notice parking restrictions on the east side of Court St. between 3rd St and Park Ln. and restrictions on Park Ln. between Scott St. and Court St.

The closures will stay in place Friday February 2 at 5:00 a.m. until February 6 at 9:00 p.m.

