Pilot program asks residents to house homeless young adults

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky organization that helps the homeless says it has received enough funding to start a pilot project in Louisville that would place young, homeless adults in stable housing.

A statement from the Coalition for the Homeless says it is seeking people to participate in the Host Homes pilot project by opening their homes to provide safe, temporary housing for young adults ages 18-24. The project would also provide support services to young adults while they find permanent housing on their own or are reunited with family.

Coalition for the Homeless Director Natalie Harris says the project has been successful in other cities and is a step toward the organization's goal of eliminating homelessness among young adults.

If the project is successful, organizers plan to expand it next year.

