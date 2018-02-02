$17M mixed-use development coming to NKY

A brand-new development in Northern Kentucky will soon bring new housing, office space and retail into an up-and-coming area in the heart of Covington.

Duveneck Square will be a mixed-use building with both apartments and a restaurant on the lower level located in Covington along Washington Street between 7th and 8th Street.

The price tag on this new development is slated around $17 million and will include a four-story, 110 unit apartment building with 5,000 square feet of commercial space.

FOX 19 spoke with a member of the development team for the project, Lisa Scovic, who confirmed that Alto Pizza and Wine Bar will be located on the lower level of the development.

The restaurant is expected to open in May or June while the apartments will be move-in ready as soon as March and April.

Studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments will be avilable to rent, ranging from 620-1320 square feet.

The 110-unit apartment building and restaurant was part of the first phase of Duveneck Square which is nearing completion and the second phase is expected to launch soon.

The second phase includes a proposed 700-car parking garage, 84,000 square feet of office space, thousands of square feet for retail and will be located at Washington Street and 7th Street.

The second phase is expected to have subsequent phases.

