Parent, student upset about slavery question on class assignment

A mother is upset with her son's middle school over the way a question on slavery was worded. (Source: WSB/CNN)

DULUTH GA, (WSB/CNN) - It was an assignment for Lyndon Nichols’s seventh grade social studies class that made both him and his mother upset.

The question read, "Slavery wasn't such a bad thing because slaves were an important investment and people take care of important investments? Explain why you agree or disagree."

"What bothered me the most is that they said it wasn't that bad," Lyndon said.

Concerned about the assignment, Lyndon went home and told his mother Angela Nichols.

"Right now I’m still haunted by it, that he saw something like that," Nichols said.

The school district confirms the question was one of several agree or disagree questions asked in that specific class. and it was not part of a wider curriculum.

Nichols said the question should have never reached the students in the first place.

"They should have thought about it, looked at the lesson plans."

The school’s principal apologized to Lyndon and his mother, removed the question and exercise from the lesson plan, and has worked with the family to address their concerns.

"The struggle is still there. We still have these issues," Nichols said.

Lyndon has been moved to another class.

Copyright 2018 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.