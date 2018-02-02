Businesses fight spread of flu

The flu remains widespread across the country and, locally, numbers are staggering.
People have control over the cleanliness of their homes but how about public places?
Are they flu-free?
Representatives with Recreations Outlet, a children's play equipment store and play room in Milford have been busy cleaning and sanitizing the store and play area around the clock.
In addition, they have added hand sanitizing stations around the store and have educational materials on hand to encourage customers to do their part in preventing the spread of germs.
Owner Pete DeLois says his staff has not had to turn away anyone due to the flu but says his staff is constantly monitoring for kids showing symptoms of the flu.
Here are the latest flu numbers, according to the Clermont County and Northern Kentucky health departments:
Clermont County
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.Full Story >
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.Full Story >
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.Full Story >
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.Full Story >
Is winter here to stay or can we move along with our lives?Full Story >
Is winter here to stay or can we move along with our lives?Full Story >
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.Full Story >
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.Full Story >