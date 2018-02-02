Businesses fight spread of flu

The flu remains widespread across the country and, locally, numbers are staggering.

People have control over the cleanliness of their homes but how about public places?

Are they flu-free?

Representatives with Recreations Outlet, a children's play equipment store and play room in Milford have been busy cleaning and sanitizing the store and play area around the clock.

In addition, they have added hand sanitizing stations around the store and have educational materials on hand to encourage customers to do their part in preventing the spread of germs.

Owner Pete DeLois says his staff has not had to turn away anyone due to the flu but says his staff is constantly monitoring for kids showing symptoms of the flu.

Here are the latest flu numbers, according to the Clermont County and Northern Kentucky health departments:



Clermont County

2016-2017:

6 cases

No deaths

2017-2018 Flu Season

172 cases

No deaths

NKY

2016-2017:

2,274 cases

14 deaths

2017-2018 Season:

3,442 cases

10 deaths

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.