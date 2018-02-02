Crashes, ice clog Richwood exit off SB I-71/75

Expect lengthy delays if you are exiting onto Richwood Road from southbound Interstate 71/75 Friday morning.

Multiple accidents have been reported on icy Richwood Road, Boone County dispatchers said.

A salt truck has been sent to the area, he said.

Traffic is eeking through slowly now, after dispatchers say the exit was closed until the salt truck arrived.

This has been a problem area most of the morning.

A crash on the end of the ramp on the southbound side of the highway also caused delays earlier Friday.

No injuries have been reported in any of the accidents, dispatchers said.

71/75 N at Mt. Zion. Backed up right now. Problems bc of wreck on Ramp north and south at Richwood. @fox19 #CincyTraffic pic.twitter.com/IH37PH2CAo — Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) February 2, 2018

