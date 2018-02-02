University of Missouri-Kansas City offers tuition deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri's Kansas City campus is cutting tuition costs for more Kansas students and making it cheaper for students in seven other states.
The Board of Curators said yes Thursday to offering in-state tuition rates to all Kansas students. It's an expansion of a program that had benefited students from 11 Kansas counties.
The university also will allow residents of surrounding states to pay 150 percent of the in-state rate. The seven new states to benefit from the so-called Heartland Rate are South Dakota, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Already receiving the discount are students in North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
Full-time Kansas students save nearly $14,000 a year from the discount. The Heartland Rate saves students about $10,000 a year.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The LetGo app is quickly gaining popularity for people wanting to make a quick buck. It lets you easily connect with other to sell electronics, car, clothes or any other unwanted items.Full Story >
The LetGo app is quickly gaining popularity for people wanting to make a quick buck. It lets you easily connect with other to sell electronics, car, clothes or any other unwanted items.Full Story >
The Cincinnati police Narcotics Unit, along with Butler County deputies and Ohio state police seized drugs and more than 100 guns after making an arrest this week.Full Story >
The Cincinnati police Narcotics Unit, along with Butler County deputies and Ohio state police seized drugs and more than 100 guns after making an arrest this week.Full Story >
Friday night will be cold (not as cold as last night!) with temperatures falling into the teens.Full Story >
Friday night will be cold (not as cold as last night!) with temperatures falling into the teens.Full Story >
First Lady Melania Trump is traveling to Cincinnati Monday with her husband and will spend the day at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center while President Trump speaks at a Blue Ash manufacturer.Full Story >
First Lady Melania Trump is traveling to Cincinnati Monday with her husband and will spend the day at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center while President Trump speaks at a Blue Ash manufacturer.Full Story >
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.Full Story >
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.Full Story >