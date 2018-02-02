Ohio fugitive arrested in South Dakota after 4 years on lam

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A man accused of shooting three people in Ohio four years ago has been arrested in South Dakota.
The U.S. Marshals Service says 38-year-old Herbert Allen was taken into custody without incident in Aberdeen on Thursday on three counts of felony assault stemming from the incident on February 27, 2014, in Columbus, Ohio.
Allen also is accused of tampering with evidence by taking the shell casings from the scene. He's jailed awaiting extradition back to Ohio.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
