Ohio man charged with raping woman during housing inspection

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) - A housing inspector under investigation for the theft of $260,000 from a vacant home has been charged with raping a woman during an inspection last September.
The Star Beacon reports 47-year-old John Artuso was arrested Thursday after being indicted on rape, kidnapping and sexual battery charges by an Ashtabula County grand jury.
County Prosecutor Nicholas Iarocci said the victim contacted authorities in December after learning that Artuso, an Ashtabula housing inspector, was under investigation after he found money inside a home scheduled to be demolished.
Ashtabula police said in a search warrant affidavit that Artuso gave some of the money to other people. The affidavit said police and the FBI had been investigating Artuso for public corruption involving prostitutes and bribery.
Court records don't indicate whether Artuso has an attorney.
Information from: The Star-Beacon, http://www.starbeacon.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The LetGo app is quickly gaining popularity for people wanting to make a quick buck. It lets you easily connect with other to sell electronics, car, clothes or any other unwanted items.Full Story >
The LetGo app is quickly gaining popularity for people wanting to make a quick buck. It lets you easily connect with other to sell electronics, car, clothes or any other unwanted items.Full Story >
The Cincinnati police Narcotics Unit, along with Butler County deputies and Ohio state police seized drugs and more than 100 guns after making an arrest this week.Full Story >
The Cincinnati police Narcotics Unit, along with Butler County deputies and Ohio state police seized drugs and more than 100 guns after making an arrest this week.Full Story >
Friday night will be cold (not as cold as last night!) with temperatures falling into the teens.Full Story >
Friday night will be cold (not as cold as last night!) with temperatures falling into the teens.Full Story >
First Lady Melania Trump is traveling to Cincinnati Monday with her husband and will spend the day at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center while President Trump speaks at a Blue Ash manufacturer.Full Story >
First Lady Melania Trump is traveling to Cincinnati Monday with her husband and will spend the day at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center while President Trump speaks at a Blue Ash manufacturer.Full Story >
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.Full Story >
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.Full Story >