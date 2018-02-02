Police: Train tracks are not photography studios

Train tracks have become a popular place for photo shoots, but police are reminding residents that the photography trend can be dangerous.
“Tracks are not photography studios! We get kids trespassing and taking photo shoots by NA Tower and the old station week,” Mt. Healthy Police posted to Facebook Friday.
The department also included an image from Operation Lifesaver, a group aimed at changing people's behavior around railroad tracks and crossings.
While it may pose a cool photo op, Operation Lifesaver urges photographers to refrain from taking photos on track tracks or trestles.
More than 400 trespass fatalities occur each year on train tracks, the vast majority of which are preventable, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.
St. Bernard police said loitering on train tracks is illegal and dangerous “due to the poor conditions of the buildings and trains close by.”
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.Full Story >
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.Full Story >
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.Full Story >
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.Full Story >
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.Full Story >
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.Full Story >
Is winter here to stay or can we move along with our lives?Full Story >
Is winter here to stay or can we move along with our lives?Full Story >