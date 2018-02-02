Police: Train tracks are not photography studios

Train tracks have become a popular place for photo shoots, but police are reminding residents that the photography trend can be dangerous.

“Tracks are not photography studios! We get kids trespassing and taking photo shoots by NA Tower and the old station week,” Mt. Healthy Police posted to Facebook Friday.

The department also included an image from Operation Lifesaver, a group aimed at changing people's behavior around railroad tracks and crossings.

While it may pose a cool photo op, Operation Lifesaver urges photographers to refrain from taking photos on track tracks or trestles.

More than 400 trespass fatalities occur each year on train tracks, the vast majority of which are preventable, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

St. Bernard police said loitering on train tracks is illegal and dangerous “due to the poor conditions of the buildings and trains close by.”

